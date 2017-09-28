Obituaries: Antoinette Robles

Antoinette “Toni” (DiSabato) Robles, 76, of Bristol, died peacefully and surrounded by her family at Hartford Hospital on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 after a sudden illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Mario J.L. Robles, M.D. Toni was born in Bristol on June 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Tommaso and Grace (Branca) DiSabato of Bristol. She graduated from St. Anthony School, Bristol in 1959 and St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing, Waterbury in 1962. For thirty years she worked as a nurse and office manager for her husband’s surgical practice. She also worked with her son Dr. Joseph Robles when he joined the practice. Toni resided in Bristol her entire life and was an active member of St. Joseph Church. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Mario A. and Susan Robles, their children Katherine and Matthew of Framingham, MA; Dr. Joseph J. and Diane Robles, their children Rebecca and Andrew of Wallingford; and Robert G. and Rosemarie Robles, and their children Declan and Alexandra of Bristol. She is also survived by her sister and best friend Teddi Beland of Bristol and predeceased by her sister Vivian Ksiazkiewicz formerly of Plainville. She also leaves behind five nieces and nephews with whom she had a close relationship. Toni will be missed for her compassion, happy disposition and friendly demeanor. Her family would like to thank the staff of Hartford Hospital, especially the professionals of the outstanding nursing team of the Bliss10I Cardiac ICU, fo r the incredibly compassionate care and support they provided to Toni and her family during this difficult time. Additionally, very special appreciation goes to Toni’s nieces–by-marriage, Dawn Beland, RN and Mary Beland, RN for their support, advice and loving nursing care given during the past week. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (September 30, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home today (Friday) between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Toni’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

