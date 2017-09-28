Obituaries: David J. Bernosky

David J. Bernosky, 83 of Bristol passed away peacefully at the Alzheimer’s Resource Center of Connecticut, Plantsville on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Jankoski) Bernosky who passed in 2011.

David was born on October 7, 1933 in Bristol a son of the late Harry and Lottie (Kuczmarski) Bernosky and was a lifelong resident. David was a proud Peacetime U.S. Army veteran and had also been an MP with the National Guard. He retired as a patrolman with the City of Bristol Police Department. A welder, he was known as The Phantom Welder. He was also an excellent gardener and enjoyed traveling the U.S. with his wife, Barbara.

A happy family man, David leaves his children, Peter Bernosky of Bristol, Julie Bernosky of Plantsville, Jennifer Sturgeon and her husband Jeffrey of North Granby; brother Edmund Bernosky of Naples, FL and granddaughters Danielle and Gabrielle Sturgeon of North Granby; sisters-in-law Teresa Jankoski of Bristol and Marylou Pauloz of Meriden as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert and Walter Bernosky and Helen Bishop.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at the church. Committal services and interment with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 (www.alz.org/ct). To leave a message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit David’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com