Planning for your future is topic of TRIAD for seniors

The West Central Connecticut TRIAD will hold a free conference on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center at 255 West St. Seniors from Bristol, Burlington, Plainville and Plymouth are invited. The theme is “Empowered Choices: Planning for a Healthy and Financially Secure Future.”

This conference will feature Attorney Daniel Tully as keynote speaker. Topics for the event include protecting personal finances, elder law and planning before a health crisis hits. The conference’s goal is to help seniors feel more knowledgeable, so that they can make informed choices about their future.

The day of the conference, registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and lunch will be generously provided by Amberwoods of Farmington.

Pre-registration is required to attend the event. RSVP by calling Liz Hill at the United Way of West Central CT at (860)582-9559 x 406 or emailing ehill@uwwestcentralct.org

TRIAD brings together law enforcement, older adults, and social, business and community organizations to address the health and safety needs of older adults.

The West Central Connecticut TRIAD strives to strengthen community partnerships that help to improve the quality of life, health and safety of older residents of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville and Plymouth/Terryville.

TRIAD is organized by the United Way of West Central Connecticut in partnership with local towns and cities, police departments and senior centers, along with the following organizations: Alzheimer’s Resource Center; Amberwoods of Farmington; Bristol Hospital; Bristol Housing Authority; Catholic Charities; Community Emergency Response Team; Countryside Manor of Bristol; Hospital of Central CT; Main Street Community Foundation; North Central Area Agency on Aging (NCAAA); People’s Bank; Refuse to be a Victim; The Pines of Bristol; Thomaston Savings Bank; Village Green of Bristol; and Wheeler Clinic.