Scholastic sports preview for Sept. 29

BRISTOL – The beginning of October means the first round of Bristol Central/Bristol Eastern clashes and that will take place outside on the turf fields and inside on the volleyball court.

It nearly signifies the halfway point for most scholastic programs and it’s a time to begin making a postseason push.

With the weather a bit cooler outside (well, not this past week), here’s what to look for:

For more information and up to the minute schedules and changes, go to www.casciac.org:

Boys Soccer – The first week of Oct. is always rivalry week for the Bristol Public schools…

*Bristol Central sees Bristol Eastern come to the school on the hill for the first time this season on Monday, Oct. 2. The squads face off on the BC turf field at 7:15 p.m.

*Bristol Eastern doesn’t get a break and after the Central encounter, the Lancers are home on Wednesday, Oct. 4 to take on Avon at 6 p.m.

*St. Paul Catholic has a key home match to open the month of Oct. with a visit by Oxford on Monday at 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer – Central vs. Eastern…come on, what else do you need to know this coming week?

*Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern duke it out from the Rams’ new turf field on Monday, Oct. 2 at 5:15 p.m.

*The Lancers, after battling the Rams, have two home matches this week with Enfield (Wednesday, Oct. 4) and Avon (Friday, Oct. 6) both coming in for 3:45 p.m. CCC Interdivisional clashes.

*The Falcons finish off the week with a NVL engagement against Holy Cross on Thursday, Oct. 5. That battle, from St. Paul Catholic High School, commences at 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball – Is it finally the time for Bristol Central to hang a loss on the squad from Bristol Eastern this coming week?!? That’s a tall order…

*The Rams go across town to battle the Lancers from the Thomas M. Monahan Gymnasium on Monday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. (Thank you CCC schedule maker for landing the volleyball game on BC/BE soccer night!).

*Circle your Bristol Eastern calendar on Wednesday, Oct. 4 when the Lancers travel to Farmington for a CCC war at 6 p.m.

*St. Paul Catholic will be home on Thursday, Oct. 5 when Wilby of Waterbury invades the Maltby Street Gymnasium, starting at 6:15 p.m.

Boys and Girls Cross Country – There’s a lot going on the cross country courses. Check out the highlights from the coming week:

*Bristol Central takes on Edwin O. Smith from Rockwell Park in Bristol on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 3:45 p.m.

*Bristol Eastern travels to Windsor that same Tuesday to take on the Warriors at 3:45 p.m. from Northwest Park.

*It’s a busy Tuesday for the crew from St. Paul Catholic as the school takes on Naugatuck, Derby, and Wolcott from the grounds of St. Paul Catholic at 3:45 p.m.

Swimming – The swimming slate for the locals has a boatload of various opponents to battle this week:

*Bristol Central travels to the Plainville pool on Friday, Oct. 6 to engage the Blue Devils at 3:45 p.m.

*But before the Rams battle Plainville, the Blue Devils visit Bristol Eastern on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from the Dennis Malone Aquatic Center in Bristol at 3:45 p.m.

*Finally, St. Paul Catholic travels all the way to Oxford on Friday to tangle with the Wolverines at 4:30 p.m. in a NVL tilt.