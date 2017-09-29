BC x-country’s depth sinks opponents

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

MERIDEN – Very few teams in the Hartford County area can match the depth that the cross country teams from Bristol Central can employ on a yearly basis.

Other programs may have faster individual runners or larger teams with more athletes to choose from but on a local level, the Rams have very few equals.

That becomes apparent when Central travels to other courses around the state in Central Connecticut Conference action and on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Rams clashed with Plainville and against host Platt from Hubbard Park in Meriden.

Per usual, the results favored the Rams with two victories for both the boys and girls programs as Bristol Central swept all the competition.

The girls defeated both Blue Devils and Panthers by 15-50 finishes while the boys turned away Platt 15-50 while taking a 15-48 win over Plainville.

The Central girls nabbed the top four slots in the showdown as Alex Sirko won the race for the locals with a time of 22:04.

Also for the Rams, Paige Hinton (second place, 22:56), Marisa Heller (third, 24:09), and Bella Crandall (fourth, 24:11) all ran well for the visiting contingent.

Rounding out the top 10 for Central was Kristi Yurko (sixth, 25:02), Kiara Suazo (seventh, 25:05), Heidi Luis-Fuentes (ninth, 27:18), and Stephanie Suon (10th, 27:57) all making solid finishes in Meriden.

For the boys, it was a near demolition as Central took nine of the ten top spots at the encounter.

Mark Petrosky has certainly made a name for himself, not just in and around Bristol, but throughout the state as he won the race against Plainville and Platt with a time of 17:08.

But Matt Roy isn’t playing second fiddle either for the Rams’ program, placing second just eight seconds behind Petrosky.

Central earned the next three spots in the standings as well with Eric Knox (third, 18:07), Ben Stafford (fourth, 18:14), and Devin Flores (fifth, 18:18) performing well for the victors.

The Rams also nabbed the seventh through tenth spots at the event with the grouping of Ian Kreciglowa (seventh, 18:37), Leo Kavanaugh (eighth, 18:52), Nate Deangelo (ninth, 18:55), and Pacifico Flores (tenth, 19:11) all making big finishes as Central finished off a near perfect afternoon of scholastic running action.

Bristol Central Cross Country – Boys and Girls

from Hubbard Park, Meriden

Boys Scoring – Team

Bristol Central 15, Plainville 48

Bristol Central 15, Platt 50

Boys – Individual

Name, Time

Mark Petrosky (BC), 17:08 Matt Roy (BC), 17:16 Eric Knox (BC), 18:07 Ben Stafford (BC), 18:14 Devin Flores (BC), 18:18 Ian Kreciglowa (BC), 18:37 Leo Kavanaugh (BC), 18:52 Nate Deangelo (BC), 18:55 Pacifico Flores (BC), 19:11

Girls Scoring – Team

Bristol Central 15, Plainville 50

Bristol Central 15, Platt 50

Top runners for Bristol Central

Name, Time

Alex Sirko (BC), 22:04 Paige Hinton (BC), 22:56 Marisa Heller (BC), 24:09 Bella Crandall (BC), 24:11 Kristi Yurko (BC), 25:02 Kiara Suazo (BC), 25:05 Heidi Luis-Fuentes (BC), 27:18 Stephanie Suon (BC), 27:57