Fire report for Sept. 29

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Sept. 15

Shell, 57 Middle St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Shell, 57 Middle St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

101 Valmore Lane, unauthorized burning.

101 Hepworth St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

DeLorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

334 West St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

1469 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

28 Irving St., lock-out.

AT&T, 85 Main St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

15 Greystone Ave., water problem, other.

Sept. 16

ESPN Building 1, 935 Middle St., bomb scare-no bomb.

357 Burlington Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

Sept. 17

Dunkin Donuts, 182 North Main St., lock-out.

25 Short St., carbon monoxide incident.

273 Dino Rd., public service assistance, other.

Sept. 18

250 Wolcott Rd., passenger vehicle fire.

Amalgamated Union, 247 Park St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Memorial Boulevard and East Street, assist police or other governmental agency.

457 Shrub Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Terryville Road and Clark Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

23 Poitras Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

70 Gaylord St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

252 Fern Hill Rd., water or steam leak.

Sept. 19

200 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

57 Claire St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

500 Stafford Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

110 Halcyon Dr., smoke or odor removal.

Hull St., unauthorized burning.

162 Washington St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

James P. Casey Rd. and Clark Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

333 Divinity St., unauthorized burning.

Sept. 20

50 Old Cider Mill Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

1198 Flanders Rd., building fire.

Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St., overheated motor.

25 Washington St., natural vegetation fire, other.

Sept. 21

826 Pine St., lock-out.

11 Revere Dr., cultivated trees or nursery stock fire.

610 Burlington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Barnes Highway and Lincoln Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.