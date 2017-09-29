Police blotter for Sept. 29

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Sharon M. Buccheri, 49, of 71 Lewis St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Edwin Adell, 53, of 230 Emmett St., Apt. C, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to grant right of way on a private road, operation while registered license suspended/revoked and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Christopher B. Maynard, 25, of 300 Stevens St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny, fraudulent use of an auto teller machine, and illegal use of a credit card.

Jonathon R. Parent, 30, of 22 Curtis Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Josephine Parent, 31, of 22 Curtis Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Ryan F. Jablonski, 29, of 283 Camp St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with third degree assault, second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.

Kristen Eschner, 37, of 49 Donna Lane, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with criminal attempt of sixth degree larceny.

Katarzyna Dajczak, 36, of 8 Lexington St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with operation while under the influence and reckless driving.

Chazantine M. Griffin, 21, of 11344 Laurel Dr., Laurel, Va., was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to comply with fingerprint requests, interfering with an officer, and failure to drive right.

Aaron J. Oxton, 23, of 603 Perkins St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.

Emily Gilbert, 26, of 8 Federal Ct., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence.

Christopher M. Salvetti, 31, of 51 Root Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with operation while under the influence, possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cora Dever, 44, of 10 Haig Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with animal nuisance.

Carolyn M. Melecio, 41, of 81 Seymour St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Edwin Martinez, 26, of 22 Yale St., Hartford, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, second degree unlawful restraint and second degree threatening.

Billy Tabby, 46, of 16 Arch St., Ansonia, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Jessica Tourangeau, 26, of 33 Munchausen Ave., Apt. 2, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Gamaliel D. Balali, 23, of 154 Emmett St., Apt. 406, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Aaliyah Calloway, 20, of 154 Emmett St., Apt. 406, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with third degree strangulation, third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Jessica Cyr, 32, of 25 Marvin St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief and sixth degree larceny.

Dawn Tagariello, 45, of 17 Evergreen St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Caleb Willis, 18, of 17 Evergreen St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Christina M. Ferrante, 37, of 98 Jefferson Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and third degree criminal mischief.

Christopher Hinman, 40, of 99 Jefferson Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Michael Lavalley, 42, of 73 Field St, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Brandie Tucker, 31, of 154 King St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.

Candle L. Tucker, 34, of 154 King St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, fourth degree criminal mischief and third degree strangulation.

Savin J. Ungaro, 50, of 794 Litchfield Turnpike, New Hartford, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with third degree forgery, interfering with an officer, no insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension , failure to obey control signal, and distracted driving using a handheld telephone.

Jayson D. Peralta, 19, of 88 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with third degree larceny, reckless driving, unsafe backing, operating or permitting operation of an autocycle without liability and/or personal injury coverage for passengers, operating a motorcycle without a permit in possession, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, and possession of a motor vehicle with a changed identification number.

Jonathon Gargano, 29, of 189 Laurel St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Richard A. Iffland, 19, of 14 Herold St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Heidi A. Bishop, 53, of 40 Lardner Rd., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.