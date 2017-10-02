Groundbreaking for new road downtown slated for Tuesday a.m.

Ground will be officially broken on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. for a new access road on the acreage on North Main Street across from Bristol City Hall (111 N. Main St.) known as“Centre Square.” City and community officials will take the first ceremonial scoops of sand and dirt for the road that will be known initially as “Centre Square Access Road.” After receiving City Council approval at the Sept. 12 council meeting, Schultz Corporation of Terryville, Conn. was awarded the contract and will begin the project immediately with a completion date projected for May 2018. The road cuts across the property from North Main Street and Laurel Street to Riverside

Avenue.

The access road, which will cost $2.7 million, will serve three primary functions:

Provide access to the new Bristol Hospital Ambulatory Care Center, which will be constructed as part of the downtown Centre Square project

Provide access to future development on the corner of North Main Street and Riverside Avenue

Offer access to future commercial properties north of the new road

The road construction is under the supervision of the City of Bristol Department of Public Works, Engineering Division. Designed by Milone & MacBroom Inc. as part of the Centre Square Master Plan, the new thoroughfare will be about 1,000 feet long and contain many streetscape components including trees, brick pavers, a center median made of “stamped asphalt,” decorative lights, landscaping, granite curbing, and a bus stop location. The new access road will match the current look of North Main and Main streets.

“It is truly exciting to see the development of the Centre Square parcel come to life. This first step is needed so the city can fulfill its commitment to Bristol Hospital and we can begin to develop the rest of the land,” said Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne in a press release. “The city is committed to reinvigorating the downtown area, and this is tangible evidence that we are progressing to move this initiative forward.”

Besides the aesthetic elements above ground, the new road will be completed with full utilities including sanitary sewer lines, potable water pipelines, and electric and telecommunication infrastructure. Besides the new access road, the city is also updating the traffic signal at North Main and Laurel streets.

More information on the Centre Square Master Plan can be accessed at www.bristolcentresquare.com