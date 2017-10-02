John E. Tavera Memorial Celebration this Friday

Friday, Oct. 6 has been set as the date for the eight annual John E. Tavera Memorial Celebration. Taking place under the pavilion at the St. Joseph’s Polish Society, East Main Street, Forestville, the event begins at 5 p.m., rain or shine and this year features the Chunky Tomato Pizza truck and includes cash bar, raffle prizes and musical entertainment provided by Bottom Line.

Tickets are $25 per person and will be available at the door, or by contacting Joseph Tavera at (860)582-2878, Joe.Tavera@comcast.net, Frank Tavera at Ftavera@snet.net ,or Lee Santorso at 150 Central Bar and Grill, downtown Forestville CT.

Proceeds from last year’s fundraiser benefitted many local organizations and provided for scholarships to area high school, grammar school students, Since the inception of the memorial fund, over $38,000 has been donated in local charitable contributions and scholarships created in John’s memory to encourage students to pursue their academic goals as well as their athletic excellence.

John E. Tavera was a lifelong Bristol resident and businessman who passed away suddenly on April 28, 2010. This Oct. 8, he would have celebrated his 56th Birthday.

Donations to the John E. Tavera Memorial Fund can be mailed to: P.O. Box 1262, Bristol CT, 06011-1262