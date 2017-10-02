Motorcyclist dies after crash on Broad Street

A Manchester man died from life threatening injuries he sustained n a motorcycle accident on Broad Street on Friday.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, 36-year-old Corey Natal of Manchester was riding his motorcycle east on Broad Street when he left the right side of the roadway. He was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash, and died shortly after at Bristol Hospital, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Jones at (860) 584-3036.