Obituaries: John Kuzmich

John Kuzmich Jr., 81, of Bristol, husband of Beverly (Sweatt) Kuzmich passed away Monday October 2, 2017 at home.

John was born December 17, 1935 in Old Forge, PA, son of the late John & Mary (Brizalla) Kuzmich. He served in the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a printer for Stanley Works of New Britain for 38 years. He was a past lay past president and very devoted member of Sts Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church.

Besides his wife he is survived by his brother, Joseph Kuzmich and his wife Rosemary; his sisters-in-law, Annalee Wenslow and Nancy O’Neil; his brother-in-law, Eugene Sweatt and his devoted nieces and nephew, Sueann Genovese, Pam Eberling, Steven Wenslow and Lori Kuzmich.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00AM Thursday October 5, 2017 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Cyril Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:00AM.

A special thanks to the caring staff of Hospice and Home Care Agency of Bristol Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, 34 Fairview Ave., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com