Obituaries: Lillian M. Gosinski

Lillian M. (Bedus) Gosinski, 89, of Terryville, widow of Teddy S. Gosinski Sr. passed away Monday October 2, 2017 at Shady Oaks, Bristol.

Lillian was born August 22, 1928 in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late John & Lyda (Lass) Bedus. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She was a member and past president of the Women’s Guild of the church and a member of Litchfield Hills Driving Club.

She is survived by her sons, Teddy Gosinski Jr. and his wife Michele of Friday Harbor, WA, Philip Gosinski and his wife Marie of Rochester, NH; her daughter, Marie Abraham and her husband Scott of Harwinton; her grandchildren, Jeremy Gosinski and his wife Teresa, Juliann Bailey and her husband Richard, Sara Ground, Kyle Schleich and Kevin Schleich; her great grandchildren, Connor, Colby, Carter, Gretchen and Greyson. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Joy Gosinski.

Funeral services will be held Friday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Casimir Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com