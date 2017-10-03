Obituaries: Ronald R. Siemiatkoski

Ronald R. Siemiatkoski Sr., of Florida, former Bristol resident, husband of Carline (Ratta) Siemiatkoski passed away Monday October 2, 2017 at Hartford Hospital.

Ronald was born July 14, 1946 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Felix and Nellie (Jankowski) Siemiatkoski. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Roberge Painting of Bristol. Ron loved classic cars, camping, and hanging out with his family. He had a great sense of humor, was always smiling and ready to lend a helping hand.

Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Ronald Siemiatkoski Jr. and his wife Amy of Bristol; his daughters, Teresa Truiolo and her partner Jim Casson, Robin Siemiatkoski and her spouse Yves Sevigny of Bristol; his sisters, Rosemarie Wunsch of FL, Maryanne Fredericks of Southington, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Tom Siemiatkoski.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Sunday October 8th from 2:00 to 4:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 79 Retreat Ave., Hartford, CT 06106 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com