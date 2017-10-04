Obituaries: Chester C. Nelson

Chester C. Nelson, 84, of Bristol, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. He was born in Bristol on October 11, 1932 and was the son of the late Hjalmar and Helen (Magnason) Nelson.

He was a graduate of Bristol High School, class of 1950. After spending two years in the United States Army, Chet began his career as a tool and die maker at J. H. Sessions & Son in Bristol. This is where he met Fran, the love of his life. On June 8, 1996, Frances (Ableski) Nelson was called to heaven. Now, Chet and Fran are reunited by their eternal love.

During the last three years dad lived at home, as he had his entire life, quietly and with great dignity. This is because of his extraordinary caregiver, Frank. Frank cared for dad with skill, compassion, humor and love. He was dad’s protector against dementia, all day, every day. There is no greater gift than to be blessed with a caregiver who becomes your family. Dad’s homecare nurse, Tess, was our healthcare champion, our teammate. Her knowledge, persistence, strength and smile kept our hope and faith alive.

Chester is survived by his daughter Diane Rivers and her husband Michael of Bristol; son Donald Nelson of Bristol; grandchildren Kevin Rivers and his fiancé Stacy Fournier of Bristol and Erin Rivers of VA.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Forestville Cemetery, Forestville.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Chester’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com