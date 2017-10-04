Obituaries: Harlan R. Phillips

Harlan R. Phillips, 75, of Bristol, CT died on Saturday (September 30, 2017) at his home. Harlan was born in Binghamton, NY on February 24, 1942 and was a son of the late Harlan A. and Neva Mae (Clark) Phillips.

Harlan spent much of his childhood on a dairy farm in the Tug Hill Plateau section of New York State and formerly worked for the former Specialty Foods Canning Company in Johnson City, NY before retiring. He met his best friend and love of his life Darla Dunn over 30 years ago and together they built a life time of great memories. Originally settling down in Apalachin NY, then in 2006 they moved to Kansas City, Missouri where they lived before moving to Bristol, CT in 2011 Harlan loved woodworking and was known for the intricate pieces he made for his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, working in his yard and all animals. He was a very outgoing person and enjoyed striking up a good conversation. In addition to Darla, he leaves a sister: Margaret Hierl of Rochester, NY; a step-sister: Ruth Cole and her husband, Don, of Binghamton, NY; a step-brother: Clarence Stoddard and his wife, Dottie, of Hallstead, PA; several nieces and nephews; Darla’s family who were just like his own. Sisters, Cheryl Forrest and husband, Harold, of Barton, NY, Sheila Weaver and husband, Ron, of Hopewell Junction, NY, and Kimberly Stephens of South Point Ohio, along with their children and grandchildren; many, many dear friends and his beloved pets, Ginger, Bandit, Misty, Pete and Garcia.

Funeral services will take place at Noon on November 4th, 2017 at The Church of the Nazarene in Endicott NY with burial to follow in the Maine cemetery in Maine, NY. Calling hours will be at the church from 11am until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Association for Vision Rehabilitation and Employment, Inc. 174 Court Street, Binghamton NY 13901. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is assisting the family. Please visit Harlan’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com