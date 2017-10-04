Obituaries: Joseph Michael Bergeron

Joseph Michael Bergeron, 70, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Bristol, CT, passed away, peacefully, on October 2, 2017 after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of Charles and Eileen Bergeron, Jr. of Bristol, CT.

Joe is survived by his brother, Charles (Chuck) Bergeron, III and his wife Julie, of Lake Oswego, OR, his sister Mary (Bergeron) Suchopar and her husband, Michael, of Bristol, CT, and his sister, Susan Bergeron of Bristol, CT. He is survived by the mother of his four children, Diane Bergeron of Sonoma, CA, their four children, Jill Bergeron and her husband, Peter Carlson of Pasadena, CA, Jimmy Bergeron and his wife, Emily of Hayward, CA, Peter Bergeron of Nuremberg, Germany and Kate Bergeron-Parker and her husband, Mitch Parker of Deerfield, MA, as well as three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Joe lived with his companion and high school sweetheart, Shirley (Bradley) MacGregor who cared for him through his battle with brain cancer.

Joe attended Bristol Central High School and graduated in 1965. He broke nine swimming records for breaststroke and played soccer. He graduated from St. Michael’s College in Winooski, VT, where he received a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. After college, he served our country in the National Guard in Texas for two years.

Joe worked at the Bristol Boys Club and was a counselor at Camp Wangum. Joe started his own successful advertising agency, JMB Advertising of Bristol, CT and moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina where he designed websites and authored and published ten novels.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville between 5:00PM and 7:00PM.

Joe’s funeral will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 10:00AM from O’Brien Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, Joe asked that donations be made to the Bristol Boys and Girls Club, 255 West Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

