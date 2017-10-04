Obituaries: Lydia Dallman

Lydia (Bilitz) Dallman, 91, of Bristol, widow of Robert Dallman, died on Wednesday (September 27, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Lydia was born in Europe on April 1, 1926, was a daughter of the late Michael and Emelia (Lucks) Bilitz, and has resided in Bristol since 1951. She worked as an inspector for Bristol Instrument and Gears and was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church where she served on the altar guild and was a member of the former Seasoned Citizens group. She was predeceased by her siblings and leaves nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday (October 6, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Those who wish may come to pay their respects at the church on Tuesday between 9:30 and 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is in care of arrangements. Please visit Lydia’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

