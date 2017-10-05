Brass and Wind Ensemble, Craig Yarde receive ACE Awards

The Board of Directors of the New England Carousel Museum and the Bristol Center for Arts & Culture announced the recipients of the 2017 annual ACE Awards. The ACE awards, which stand for Art, Culture and Entertainment, will be awarded to The Bristol Brass & Wind Ensemble and local philanthropist Craig Yarde, at an annual fundraising dinner held in the Carousel Museum building, on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The award was created to honor an individual(s) or organization(s) who have contributed to the art, culture, or entertainment in the Greater Bristol Community.

The Bristol Brass & Wind Ensemble – The Bristol Brass & Wind Ensemble was established in 1996 and is made up of over 70 volunteer musicians who enjoy performing the music of Sousa, Broadway and much more.

The musicians of all ages come from all walks of life and represent professional musicians, amateur people, and students who give their time to this wonderful group of talented people and have a passion to give back to the community with their musical talents. Between rehearsals and performances, the artists end up giving a substantial amount of their time to prepare for a concert. Coming together in such magnificent harmony takes a lot of practice and many very dedicated people. Bristol is rich in music history with many people teaching, playing, and working with students to bring this important art form and melodic richness to the community.

Craig Yarde – For years, the Yarde Family has been quietly making a positive impact on the greater Bristol community. Craig Yarde as an individual has continued and expanded such support through thoughtful and philanthropic leadership purposely void of recognition. For example, working with the park department, he donated 100 trees to be planted on Memorial Boulevard and invited others who wished to plant a tree in memory of a loved one.

He has supported local organizations such as Little Leagues, the New England Carousel Museum, the Boys and Girls Club and Family Center of Bristol, and for the last two years has organized and supported a recognition event for Bristol’s Public Safety employees. He created the E-sign program for Bristol non-profits so they can market their events at no cost. We now have 53 nonprofit organizations utilizing the electronic signs with over 400 messages sent to the community all as a result of Craig’s generosity to the community nonprofit organizations.

The ACE Awards will be presented at an annual fundraising dinner on Saturday, Nov. 4 and will include a social hour (bring your own libation), buffet dinner with wine provided at each table, an awards ceremony, a 50/50 raffle, and a great musical performance produced by Ken Ferris. The event begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $50 each or $400 for a reserved table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at the Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave. in Bristol. The proceeds from this event will benefit the general operations and educational programming of the New England Carousel Museum. For more information or to order tickets, please call the Carousel Museum at (860)585-5411 or visit www.thecarouselmuseum.org.