Local Orphan Grain Train sends supplies to Philippines

The Orphan Grain Train New England Branch, located in Terryville, Conn., loaded a 40 foot container of needed items for the Philippines on Sept. 29. This is the 14th shipment since the branch was dedicated as the 23rd in the country for OGT in June of 2014. Shipments have gone to a number of other countries such as. Liberia, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Moldova, Lithuania, Latvia, Liberia, Nepal, and Ghana. A press release said the branch also helps those locally, giving medical items that have been donated to individuals in need, working through the visiting nurse and hospice care organizations of the area. It has also helped with a shipment to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

On the Philippine shipment were medical equipment (hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, commodes, shower chairs, crutches, canes, etc.), toys, bicycles, sewing machines, shoes, blankets and quilts, hygiene kits and school supplies. The effort is an Outreach Ministry of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod.

OGT is a 501(3)(C) charity affiliated with the LCMS and is supported locally by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Terryville and Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Bristol, and it is open to all who want to help others.

Volunteers began loading the containers at 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 for the Philippines. The full container was then trailered to a port for sea transport to the destination. All items have been donated by individuals or organizations, and all funds used to support these efforts are donated as well, as is the time of the volunteers. Bill Allread has made space available in his warehouse at 33 S. Main St. in Terryville to support these efforts.

For more information, call Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 860-582-0723 and/or check out the national website at OGT.org.