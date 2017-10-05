Obituaries: Stella DePalma

Bristol, Ms. Stella DePalma, 88, of Bristol, died on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at the Bristol Hospital.

She was born in Bristol on March 26, 1929 the daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (DeMichele) DePalma.

She worked at New Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors and The Barnes Company for many years before she retired.

She was a member of St. Francis de Sales of St. Anthony Church.

She is survived by a brother, Joseph DePalma and his wife, Sally; nephews Richard DePalma and his wife, Elisa; Mark DePalma and his wife, Lori; a niece, Joanne Donati and her husband, Gary; great-nephews Michael, John, Christopher and Matthew DePalma and Nicholas Donati; great-nieces, Christina and Samantha DePalma.

She is pre-deceased by a brother, James V. DePalma and a long time friend Sadie DeCarolis.

The family would like to thank The Pines at Bristol for all the support and care given to Stella during her stay there.

Family and friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., on Monday, October 9, 2017 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales of St. Anthony Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Donations can be made to St. Anthony Development Fund, 111 School St., Bristol, CT 06010.

