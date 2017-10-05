Police warn drivers about spike in motor vehicle thefts

Bristol police are warning drivers about an increase in motor vehicle thefts as well as thefts of items from motor vehicles.

In an effort to reduce these incidents, the Bristol Police Department advised drivers in a press release to always lock their vehicles and remove valuables from the vehicles. Police also warned drivers to never leave key fobs that can start the vehicle or the car keys and house keys within the vehicle. If the vehicle is stolen, there is always the possibility it can be used in a crime or damaged beyond repair, the release said. In addition, drivers can have a difficult time settling a claim with their auto-insurance carrier if their vehicle is stolen while they keys are left inside there.

Police advised homeowners in the release to install outside lighting that will illuminate vehicles parked driveways, as motion sensor lighting appears to be well suited for this.