Scholastic sports preview for Oct. 6

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – Here we go with another week of exciting scholastic action as all our teams are fully entrenched in the month of October.

And the big event of the week is the city series cross country meet with all three schools involved in the fray.

It should be another great week of scholastic events and once again, go to www.casciac.org for up to the minute scheduling information and cancellations:

Boys Soccer – The Bristol Central boys soccer team has been rolling as of late. Off the Central/Eastern clash, here’s what to expect in terms of competition for our squads:

*The Rams are home on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to square off against New Britain on the turf field at 3:45 p.m. It’s the only regular season meeting between the squads this year.

*The Lancers are also in action that Tuesday in a 6 p.m. evening affair against Newington from Alumni Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern.

*And for St. Paul Catholic, Tuesday is the date and 6 p.m. is the time when Ansonia invades the campus in Bristol for a Naugatuck Valley League challenge.

Girls Soccer – The Mum City has three excellent girls soccer squads and the week of Monday, Oct. 9 should not disappoint for any of them:

*Central’s only home date next week is on Thursday, Oct. 12 when Berlin comes to town in a 6 p.m. Central Connecticut Conference crossover clash from the turf in Bristol.

*Eastern faces a familiar foe on Friday, Oct. 13 when Middletown arrives at Alumni Field for a 6 p.m. tilt against the Lancers under the lights.

*The Falcons are front and center on that same Friday when Naugatuck makes the long trek to Bristol at 6 p.m. from the campus of St. Paul Catholic high school.

Volleyball – All three scholastic teams in town have state tournament aspirations and a busy week on and after Columbus Day:

*Central gets its chance at the other squad from Meriden on Friday, Oct. 13 when Platt invades the Charles C. Marsh Gymnasium at 6 p.m. for an interdivisional tilt.

*Eastern is always busy on Columbus Day and 2017 won’t be any exception. The Lancers travel to American International College in Springfield, Mass. to compete at the Volleyhall Classic, a round robin tournament where the locals will see all sorts of quality programs.

*St. Paul Catholic has one home match, on Tuesday, Oct. 10 when Wolcott invades the Maltby Street Gymnasium at 6:15 p.m.

Boys and Girls Cross Country – It’s the big event this coming week: Bristol Eastern versus St. Paul Catholic versus Bristol Central.

*Bristol Central hosts the annual City Series boys and girls cross country showdowns as all three programs come together from Rockwell Park at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. It’s up to the Lancers and Falcons to dethrone the current city series champs, the Rams for both boys and girls programs.

Swimming – The Dennis Malone Aquatic Center will be the place a couple programs hold their meets at this coming week. And don’t forget the City Series swimming meet on Saturday night, Oct. 14 at a time TBD.

*The Rams battles CCC Interdivisional foe Windsor in Bristol, starting at 4 p.m.

*The Lancers take a crack at Southington from the same venue on Tuesday, Oct. 10, starting at 3:45 p.m.

*Finally, St. Paul Catholic continues its road trip of doom with a trip to Woodland to square off against the Greyhounds on Friday, Oct. 13 from Beacon Falls.