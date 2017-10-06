Police blotter for Oct. 6

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Abniel Velazquez, 29, of 15 Coolidge St., New Britain, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.

Patricia Franzese, 40, of 6 Fable Lane, Farmington, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with third degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace, risk of injury to a minor and second degree threatening.

Ryan Riddle, 35, of 54 Roseanna Rd., Plantsville, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of protective order and two counts of first degree criminal trespass.

John Berger, 31, of 72 Dalton Ave., Waterbury, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Crystal Brozynski, 26, of 9 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage and no insurance.

Javan Delvalle, 36, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation while registered license suspended or revoked.

Jill Dube, 40, of 11 Twining St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right and interfering with an officer.

David Rogers, 22, of 132 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief and sixth degree larceny.

Michael L. Manson, 32, of 409 Barber St., Hartford, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with failure to respond to infraction.

Karon Thomas, 18, of 86 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Requital Hoe, 42, of 299 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Amber Boudreau, 34, of 200 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree assault.

Randol Robles, 30, of 654 Flatbrush Ave., third floor, West Hartford, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Kemar S. Tyndale, 20, of 49 School St., Bloomfield, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with violation of protective order.

Joshua Declaybrook, 34, of 76 Bartholemew St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, assault on a peace officer, third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, second degree unlawful restraint, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and third degree arson.

Cody C. Palmieri, 21, of 32 Cameron Dr., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey stop sign.

Sarah E. McCahill, 26, of 101 Birge Rd., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with operation while under the influence, restricted turns fail signal, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

John Berger, 31, of 72 Durham Ave., Waterbury, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with operation while under the influence, making an improper turn and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Julian R. Smeeth-Serrano, 22, of 105 Olney Rd., Wethersfield, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage and failure to drive in proper lane.

Howard G. Button, 53, of 47 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Brian Bedard, 22, of 67 Mcintosh Dr., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

Derek Whitehead, 40, of 136 Collins St., Hartford, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with three counts of illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics, and possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Ash, 33, of 40 Curtiss St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with third degree strangulation, third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Luis E. Hernandez-Garcia, 26, of 160 West Washington St., Apt. G2, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with operation while under the influence.