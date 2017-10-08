Fire report for Oct. 6

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Sept. 22

397 Stafford Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

87 Birge Rd., power line down.

Sheridan Woods, 321 Stonecrest Dr., person in distress, other.

Savers, 657 Farmington Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Once Upon A Child, 99 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

424 Lake Ave., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.

Sept. 23

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

66 Jerome Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Jacobs Street and Tulip Street, passenger vehicle fire.

Price Chopper, 121 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Home Depot, 1149 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

105 Crown St., authorized controlled burning.

Liberty Bank, 774 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Sept. 24

66 Emmett St., building fire.

134 Fairlawn St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Maple End Package Store, 192 North St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

34 Hobson Ave., unauthorized burning.

9 Earl St., unauthorized burning.

Sept. 25

St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., aircraft standby.

55 South St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

Jerry’s Discount Liquors, 658 Stafford Ave., biological hazard, confirmed or suspected.

Clean Harbors, 51 Broderick St., service call, other.

Carrier Learning Center, 1168 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

116 Woodland St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Sept. 26

Shady Oaks Assisted Living, 344 Stevens St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Staffordshire Apartments, 815 Stafford Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

154 Emmett St., water problem, other.

Woodland St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

370 Emmett St., lock-out.

27 Concord St., power line down.

Bob’s Sports Chalet, 91 Pine St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Tuttle Rd. and Wolcott St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

685 Middle St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

Lake Ave. and Ebert Rd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Sept. 27

Pine Street and Emmett Street, smoke scare, odor of smoke.

North Main Street and Center Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Stafford Avenue and Stevens Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

17 Osullivan Dr., unauthorized burning.

ESPN Building 8, Ronzo Road, detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Advanced Auto Parts, 790 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Perkins Street and James P. Casey Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

189 East Main St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

193 Center St., carbon monoxide incident.