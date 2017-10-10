Obituaries: Adrian ‘Jack’ Labbie

Adrian “Jack”” Labbie, 77, of Bristol, formerly of Plainville passed away Wednesday October 4, 2017 at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy J. (Visconti) Labbie, who was his one true love.

Adrian was born May 29, 1940 in Fort Kent, Maine a son of the late Reginald and Rose (Saucier) Labbie. He was employed at New Departure as a Machinist/Toolmaker for many years and was currently employed at Parsons Buick in Plainville. Adrian proudly served our country in the US Army being stationed in Korea. During the War he spent much of his free time helping many of the Korean orphans. He loved trips to the casino and playing cards especially setback and classic cars. He loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Family meant everything to Adrian and he was a great husband, father and Grampy. He also had many friends whom he loved dearly.

Adrian leaves his son, Peter Labbie and his wife Wendy of Bristol, his daughter, Gina Monteleone of Farmington, his grandchildren, Brandon, Dalton, Kaitlin, Drew, Ashley, Sarah and Joseph, his sister, Janet Labbe, his son-in-law, Fred Monteleone and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother and best friend, Reggie.

Funeral services and burial for Adrian will be celebrated privately. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association 5 Brookside Drive Wallingford, CT 06492. The Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave words of condolence please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.