Obituaries: Lilliane C. Lauzier

Lilliane C. (Couture) Lauzier, 93, of Bristol, widow of Franklin J. Lauzier, died Sunday (October 8, 2017) at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. Lilliane was born on December 20, 1923 in Berlin, NH and was a one of eleven children of the late Donat and Rosanna (Landry) Couture. She was raised in Berlin, NH and has resided in Bristol since 1954. A parishioner of St. Ann Church, Bristol, she was employed by the Eagle Lock Company for 14 years and then the Superior Electric Company for 10 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and the many years they went camping along the Battenkill River in Arlington, VT. Lilliane is survived by her son: Michael W. Lauzier of Bristol; two sisters: Jeannette King and Olive Bourassa, both of Berlin, New Hampshire; four grandchildren: Shelly Kirouac, Christina Puzio, Michelle Dionne, and Franklin Lauzier II; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by five brothers: Roland, Romeo, Leo, Paul, and Lionel Couture; and three sisters: Rose Babineau, Florence Croteau, and Cecile Gagnon. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (October 12, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 6 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Lilliane’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

