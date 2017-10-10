Obituaries: Lydia Audiano

Lydia (Manti) Audiano, 99 and 3/4, of Terryville, widow of Michael F. Audiano passed away Sunday October 8, 2017 at home.

Lydia was born January 5, 1918 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late Carl and Emma Manti. Prior to her retirement she worked as an assistant for the Plymouth Town Clerk. She was the oldest member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville and very active in her church.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Richard (and Tina) Audiano, Michael (and Jean) and James Audiano, her great grand-daughters, Bailey, Drew and a great grandson Parker Audiano. In addition, her sister-in-law, Vicki Monti and best friend Joan Hebert. She was predeceased by her sons, David and Alan Audiano, her brother, Carl Monti and her best friend Jean Pryzenski.

Funeral services will be held 10:30AM on Saturday October 14th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com