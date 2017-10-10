Obituaries: Thomas ‘Goop’ Zebrowski

Thomas “Goop” Zebrowski, of Bristol, husband of the late Anne (Dutton) Zebrowski, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side, Sunday (October 08, 2017) at his home. Thomas was born in Bristol, CT on September 17, 1930. He was the son of the late Alexander and Mary (Markut) Zebrowski.

Thomas was a lifelong Bristol resident, attending Bristol school systems and later graduating from Cheshire Academy. Thomas honorably served in the U.S. Army as a corporal and after his return, married the love of his life, Anne, on July 2, 1955. Thomas worked at Mastrobattisto & Sons, Bristol, until leaving to open his own business called Zebrowski & Son Concrete Contractors. As a young man, Thomas loved spending summers with his family at Cedar Lake, and as an adult he loved to spend his summers in Cape Cod with his family. Thomas was a big fan of the Giants, Yankees and Uconn. The family would like to thank the caring staff and volunteers at Bristol Hospital Hospice.

Thomas is survived by his daughters: Mary Ellen and Joseph Kucia of Plymouth and Joanne “Jodie” Kay of Bristol; a brother-in-law: Robert and Mary Ellen Dutton of Waterford; a sister-in-law: Mary Thum of Fl; two grandchildren: Kelly Kay and Joseph Kucia; two great-granddaughters: Alexis and Sophia; his cousin and faithful visitor: Steven Lowicki; his cousin: Ceil Tomusiak; his two beloved cats: Tigger and Fluffy; and several nieces and nephews. Thomas was predeceased by his son: Michael F. Zebrowski; his brothers: Francis and Alexander “Zeke” Zebrowski; his sisters: Genevieve, Helen and Wanda Zebrowski; and his niece: Barbara Zebrowski.

Relatives and friends are welcome to visit Thursday October 12, 2017 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol, CT. Funeral services will be held on Friday (October 13, 2017) at 9 AM at Funk Funeral Home followed a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Please visit Thomas’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com