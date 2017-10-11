Obituaries: Adelheid ‘Heide’ Thompson

Adelheid (Fink) “Heide” Thompson, 95, of Bristol, widow of William Wallace Thompson, III, died on Tuesday (October 10, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Heide was born in Bristol on January 5, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Edmund and Wanda (Sonnenberg) Fink. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School and Bristol High School. She then went to work at Wallace Barnes where she would meet her future husband, marry, and start her family. She and her husband were active in photography, the Theater Organ Society in Thomaston, and the Bristol Rock and Gem Club as avid rock collectors. Heide is survived by two sons: William W. Thompson, IV and wife, Barbara, of Bristol, and Richard Thompson and wife, Maureen, of Bonifay, FL; a daughter: Martha LeClair of Old Saybrook and her significant other, Jonathan Worley; a sister: Dorothy Bandow of Prescott, AZ; four grandchildren: William W. Thompson V and wife, Rebecca, Wayne W. Thompson and wife, Dorathea, Joel Thompson and wife, Trina, and Julia Ranzenberger and husband, Frank; six great-grandchildren: Alex, Zackery, Kalie, Andrew, Hailey, and Ethan; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, two brothers, and her son-in-law, Thomas LeClair. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, today (Thursday, October 12, 2017) at 11 AM. The family will be available to visit between 10:30 and 11 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in West Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 19 Stearns St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Heide’s memorial website at WWW.FUNKFUNERALHOME.COM

