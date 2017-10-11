Obituaries: Nancy Fletcher

Nancy Fletcher, 85, widow of Eugene T. Fletcher, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Litchfield Woods, Torrington. Nancy was born in Bristol on April 9, 1932 to the late Samuel and Florence Steele. Nancy enjoyed spending her time learning everything she could about the civil war, needlework, playing the organ and most of all spending time with her husband and loving family. She loved to go sailing with her husband traveling to the Bahamas, Bermuda and Lake Huron, Michigan. Nancy is survived her two sons: Wesley Fletcher of Portsmouth, VA, Gordon Fletcher and his girlfriend Jennifer of Hartley, DE; daughter: Kim and her husband Benjamin Wysocki of Harwinton; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Nancy was pre-deceased by her sister: Cynthia Webster and her daughter-in-law: Betty Lou Knowles. Funeral services for Nancy will be celebrated on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 4 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the service between 3 and 4 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Nancy’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

