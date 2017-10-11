Obituaries: William A. Davilio

Bristol – Mr. William A. Davilio, 76, of Bristol, died Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Bristol Hospital, he was the husband of Patricia (Judd) Davilio.

William was born in Bristol, on July 14, 1941 (Bastille Day) the son of the late Anthony and Dorothy C. (Myers) Davilio. He was a life long resident of Bristol and graduated from Bristol High School in 1959. He worked for United States Postal Service at he Bristol Post Office as a Rural Route Carrier for 28 years before he retired in 2002. He was a former member of Civitan Club. He loved to spend time working in the yard.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Mark and his wife Mandy Davilio of Brooksville, FL and a daughter, Melissa Dorothy Davilio of Port Charlotte, Fl, 2 grandsons, Tyler and Jacob, plus several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by a brother, Anthony A. Davilio and a sister, Dorothy Davilio.

A special thank-you to Dr. Dianne Doot of Starling Physicians for her caring manner and to everyone else for their compassionate support this summer.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol at 11:00 AM. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any hurricane of fire victims.

