Health listings, starting Oct. 13

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

PLAINVILLE

LAUGHING RELEASES STRESS AND MAY ENHANCE HEALTH. 10 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Limited seating. Register. (860) 747-5728.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

SEASONAL FLU CLINIC. Held by the Bristol-Burlington Health District. 10 a.m. to noon. For residents of Bristol/ Burlington who are 18 years and older. Bring proof of residence, all insurance cards, and short sleeves. Bristol-Burlington Health District, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 584-7682.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENING. By appointment. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.