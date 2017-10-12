Miscellaneous listings, starting Oct. 13

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

BRISTOL

SINGLES ’50S, ‘60S, ‘70S DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

BRISTOL

COLORING CLUB FOR ADULTS. 1 p.m. Creative downtime, treats to eat, music, fellowship, adventure in coloring. All coloring materials provided or bring your own. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. BristolLib.com, (8600 584-7787 ext. 2023.

2ND ANNUAL ‘TAKE A RIDE TO THE WILD SIDE’ CAR SHOW. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cars, birds of prey show, reptiles, amphibians, guided trail hikes, raffles, food, music. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. $20 entry fee for show cars. Free for spectators. (860) 583-1234, www.elcct.org

FALL HARVEST DANCE FEATURING THE AL FENTON BIG BAND. 7:30 to 11 p.m. BYOB event. Snacks and set-ups available for purchase. Dress to impress. Al Fenton Big Band performs a variety of music including, blues, jazz, and swing. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $15 and pre-paid tables of eight may be reserved ahead of time.

SOUTHINGTON

CELEBRATE FALL AT THE BRADLEY HOMESTEAD. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Chef Ralph Secondo, Kinsmen, Brewing Co., and East Chicago Joe hosting. Dinner with salad, Penne Alla Vodka, sausage and peppers. Chicken in a lemon white wine caper sauce, accompanied by Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and mixed harvest vegetables. Italian dessert tray. Oktoberfest beer from Kinsmen. Bradley Homestead, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. $80.

ROSARY RALLY IN PLANTSVILLE. Noon. Celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Marian apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima. Gazebo at the Plantsville Green, 700 Main St., Plantsville.

PLAINVILLE

‘THE BIG SICK.’ Movie. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Rated R.

OTHER

CRAFT FAIR. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indoors. St. James Church, 3 Mountain Rd., Farmington.

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

BRISTOL

‘WHERE DID I COME FROM? RESEARCHING IMMIGRANT ANCESTORS WITH BETH MARIOTTI. Part of Family History Month. 1 p.m. Presentation will guide participants in a search for their homeland. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free with refreshments. (860) 584-7790.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

OTHER

THE 2017 BUSINESS FORUM OF THE CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE. 7:30 a.m., registration. 8:15 a.m., opening remarks. Meeting Today’s Workforce Needs; Advertising in a Digital Age; Sales Techniques to Improve Your Business; Demographics: Planning for the Future. Farmington Gardens, 999 Farmington Ave., Farmington. CentralCTChambers.org. (860) 584-4718.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BOOK BITES CLUB. 1 p.m. “The Stars are Fire” by Anita Shreve. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Information, registration. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2023.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

OTHER

THE 13TH ANNUAL BUTTERFLY BASH. Benefit for the non-profit Chrysalis Center, 6 p.m., cocktail hour and silent auction. Live auction follows. Training and Conference Center, Chrysalis Center campus, 255 Homestead Ave., Hartford. (860) 263-4425. ChrysalisCenterct.org

MONDAY, OCT. 23

OTHER

SINGLES JAZZ NIGHT AND DINNER. Held by Social Connections. 6:30 p.m. After dinner listen to the Hartford Jazz Orchestra at 8 p.m. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. No admission charge. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

ANNUAL FREEDOM FUND BANQUET. 6 p.m., social. 7 p.m., banquet. Honoring 25 of the most influential African-American men and women in the area. “Steadfast and Immovable.” Keynote speaker, Rev. Dr. Shelly Best, Pastor Redeemers A.M.E. Zion. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. $75 per person. $40 for children 12 and under.

HALLOWEEN PARTY. 9 p.m. Featuring Soul Sound Review. Cash prizes for best costumes. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

TRIP TO SEE THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR WITH THE ROCKETTES. Sponsored by First Baptist Church, Southington. Departure time to be determined. Lunch at Carmine’s, rigatoni and broccoli and chicken marsala. $198, includes transportation, Radio City, Carmine’s, gratuity. (860) 621-8121, (860) 621-3024.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

SOUTHINGTON

7TH ANNUAL KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand-knitted and crochet items, florals, healthy living. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Kennedy Middle School, 1071 South Main St., Plainville. $1. lynn.damoboise@snet.net

BRISTOL

THE ST. ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. A large variety of crafter, food and fun. Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St., Bristol.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru OCT. 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY CLINTON DECKERT. Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 to 3 p.m., Reception Party. Southington Community Cultural Arts, 93 Main St., Southington. Gallery is open Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. SouthingtonArts.org

NOW thru OCT. 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY DONALD LEGER OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru OCT. 29

BRISTOL

THE HAUNTED GRAVEYARD. Open weekends, starting 5 p.m. 45 minute walk-through filled with different haunted house scenes. 200 scary monsters. New maze scene. Rides open although Kiddieland and Crocodile Cove will be closed. Park and Haunted Graveyard are separate attractions. All guests must enter via the main gates and are encouraged to arrive early. Lake Compounce, Bristol/Southington. Tickets available in advance. www.LakeCompounce.com

NOW thru NOV. 2

OTHER

‘A SUSPENSION OF STEREOTYPIC PERCEPTION.’ A photographic exhibition of works by Tunxis lecturer in photography, Christine Breslin. Wallace Barnes and Barbara Hackman Franklin Art Gallery at Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Gallery is open Monday to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. asimoes@tunxis.edu.

NOW thru OCT. 29

OTHER

THE 27TH ANNUAL MEMBERS’ CARRIAGE HOUSE EXHIBIT. Presented by the Art League of New Britain. More than 140 works of 50-plus artists. Awards and opening reception, Friday, Oct. 13, 6 to 8 p.m. Gallery Hours: Saturday and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. and by appointment. Art League of New Britain, 30 Cedar St., New Britain in the Sanford Low and Meta Lacy Galleries. (860)229-1484

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.