Music listings, starting Oct. 13

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

BRISTOL

CUP OF GRACE COFFEEHOUSE. 7 p.m. Performance by Lifesong. Come out and experience evening of contemporary praise and worship music. Food, fellowship, more. Cup of Grace Coffeehouse, Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 402-7555, Grace-Baptist.net

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

BRISTOL

SEAT OF OUR PANTS. Acoustic contemporary folk band. 6:30 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. Register on-line, www.BristolLib.com, in person, or call (860) 584-7787. Light refreshments provided by Friends of the Bristol Public Library.