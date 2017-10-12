Obituaries: Olive Mae Fusco

Bristol, Mrs. Olive Mae (Nichols) Fusco, 98, of Bristol passed away October 11, 2017 at The Pine at Bristol. She was the widow of Joseph Fusco, Sr..

Mae, as her friends called her, was born in Starks, Maine. She moved to Bristol at a young age with her parents, Viola “Alice” (Thompson) and Kendall Scott Clark, a wonderful man, step-father and grandfather to his entire family. She spent the rest of her life in Bristol retiring from New Departure. Until her death she was the oldest member of Bristol Baptist Church, having celebrated her 50th anniversary with the Church in 1995.

Mae proudly says she met the love of her life, Joseph John Fusco at Rockwell Park. That union produced 10 children and lasted 67 years until his death in 2002.

Mae is survived by her three daughters and five sons, Mary-Alice and Curtis Wilbanks of Terryville, Gwendolyn and Lee Sakowski of Terryville, Charlene Damiano of Bristol, Joseph John Fusco, Jr. and Donna (Ventrella) of Bristol, Andrew “Andy” and Jean (Capocci) of Terryville, James Myron, of Cape Cod, Mass, Michael Dean and Faith (Weigandt) of Cape Cod, and Thomas Jeffrey and Patti (Wojenski) of Wolcott, and 24 grandchildren, Janet Lee(McGinn) Waldron, Ruth Ann (Wilbanks) Amentastro, Gregory John McGinn, Mark Steven McGinn; Carole Ann (McGinn) Kozikowski, Beverly Anne (McGinn) Schleich, Timothy Patrick McGinn; Gregory Lee Fusco, Joseph John Fusco, III, Andi Marie (Fusco) Cantelli; Marie (Carucci) Babineau, Vincent Carucci, Phillip Carucci, Felicia Carucci; Carrie (Fusco) Reynolds, James Myron Fusco, Jr.; Dena (Damiano) Morelli; Cortney Fusco, Kyle Fusco; Kevin Michael Fusco, Jody (Abramczyk) Fasano, David Abramczyk, Julie Abramczyk and Kelsey Abramczyk; 26 great grandchildren, Brian Joseph Waldron; Cali and Zachary McGinn; Laura and Julie McGinn; Tricia and Matthew Kozikowski; Sarah (Vassak) and Amanda Schleich; Kristen McGinn; Clayton Reeves, Andrew Fusco, Nicholas and Allison Fusco; Tristan and Alexandra Babineau; Samantha and Philip Carucci, Erik, Ian and Aiden Reynolds; Dillon and Oliver Fusco; Daniel Morelli, Jr. and Erica Morelli.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Carroll Ken and Gregory Lee Fusco; three grandsons, Peter Joseph Fusco and Vincent James (VJ) Fusco and Daniel Wilbanks; a brother, Kendal Clark, a sister, Glaydies (Clark) Meador a brother-in-law Lloyd Meador, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Colvin.

Funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 Am at the Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St. Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your choice

