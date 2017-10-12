Scholastic sports preview for Oct. 13

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – We’re in the middle of October and that means several scholastic squads in the Mum City are jockeying for postseason positioning.

It’s another busy week for the locals as more than a couple late evening soccer games and intriguing volleyball matches play out on the schedule.

Here are the highlights of the week and, as always, your source for up to the minute information and scheduling is www.casciac.org for all your scholastic needs:

Boys Soccer – The locals are home for several matches as the regular season is quickly coming to a close…

*Bristol Central has three home games for your enjoyment this coming week, including a 6 p.m. challenge against Middletown on the turf field on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

*For Bristol Eastern, Maloney has a good team and on Tuesday, Oct. 17, the squads go to battle under the lights, starting at 6 p.m.

*Oct. 17 is also the day Derby travels to St. Paul Catholic for a NVL tilt from Bristol at 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer – All three girls soccer programs in town are gearing up for possible postseason dates and a couple wins along the way this week would be of benefit…

*The Rams are in Bristol for a tilt against Maloney on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 3:45 p.m. in a boys/girls double-dip.

*The Lancers are on the road for three matches including a tough CCC Interdivisional battle at East Catholic on Friday, Oct. 20 – starting at 3:45 p.m.

*The Falcons had a unique back-to-back home challenge, starting with a visit by out-of-conference foe Haddam-Killingworth on Friday at 6 p.m. and then the next days, it’s an early morning NVL affair versus Sacred Heart at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 – all taking place from the campus of St. Paul Catholic.

Volleyball – Time for our local volleyball squads to string some victories together…

*Bristol Central starts the week off with two home matches, the first coming against Manchester on Monday, Oct. 16 from the Charles C. Marsh Gymnasium.

*Bristol Eastern decided not to take the week off with a home match against powerful RHAM on Monday before venturing off to nearly the Massachusetts border in a showdown against non-conference contender Woodstock Academy on Friday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

*St. Paul Catholic also tangles with an opponent out of its conference when Goodwin Tech makes an appearance from the Maltby Street Gymnasium on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Boys and Girls Cross Country – It’s the postseason for our running squads in town…

*Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern are involved in the CCC Championships from Wickham Park on Tuesday, Oct. 17 starting at 3 p.m.

*St. Paul Catholic travels to Veteran’s Park in Watertown on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to take part of the NVL Championships at 2:30 p.m.

Swimming – Here’s a look at the upcoming swimming schedule for our scholastic squads…

*Bristol Central takes on Middletown on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from the Dennis Malone Aquatic Center in Bristol at 4 p.m.

*Bristol Eastern goes out of the conference to battle Sacred Heart Academy from the pool at Albertus Magnus College on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

*And St. Paul Catholic is in the pool against Watertown on Tuesday at the Frank M. Reinhold Pool from Watertown High School at 4 p.m.