Senior listings, starting Oct. 13

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independent and assisted living community. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

OPEN HOUSE AT MULBERRY GARDENS. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. .Assisted living, adult day and memory care community. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

BRISTOL

‘EMPOWERED CHOICES: PLANNING FOR A HEALTHY AND FINANCIALLY SECURE FUTURE.’ Presented by the West Central Connecticut TRIAD. 9:30 a.m., register. 10 to 1 p.m., program. Attorney Daniel Tully will be keynote speaker. Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, 255 West St., Bristol. Free. Register. (860) 582-9559 ext. 406. ehill@uwwestcentralct.org

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

THE ADVOCATES FOR BRISTOL SENIORS 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION. 2:30 to 5 p.m. Local and state officials expected to speak. Light food selection. Free, but ticket reservations only. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

CHOOSING YOUR MEDICARE PLAN. HOW CAN CHOICES COUNSELING HELP? Noon to 1 p.m. The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus, 81 Meriden Ave., Southington.

NOW thru OCT. 31

PLAINVILLE

‘WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE.’ Photography show by The Snappy Seniors Camera Club of the Plainville Senior Center. Apple Rehab, 269 Farmington Ave, Plainville now to Oct. 31. Public invited during regular business hours.