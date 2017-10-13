BC boys win easily; girls just miss out

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Central cross country squads hosted a unique visitor in the form of Edwin O. Smith High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from Rockwell Park in Bristol.

It was a Central Connecticut Conference Interdivisional crossover challenge and the Panthers were a very good group of athletes on the course.

And while Central’s girls squad just missed out on grabbing a win, the boys were easily able to defeat Edwin O. Smith by a 15-44 final.

On the girls’ side, the Panthers nipped the Rams 27-28 in a very close finish.

The boys moved to 6-0 in the winning effort while the girls fell to 3-3.

Smith is a regional school who benefits from being a neighbor of the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs.

Many professors come from far and wide to teach at UCONN and settle in the Storrs/Mansfield/Willington area, bringing their kids, and that gives Smith several additional athletes to choose from than the regular population would have naturally provided.

That’s what made the Central boys romp in the race even more impressive.

And in the end, it was another classic confrontation between two of the top runners in the area: Central’s Matt Roy and Mark Petrosky.

Each one of the athletes could have easily won the race but this time around, Roy placed first by an eyelash, finishing the course in 17:54 while Petrosky was the runner up in 17:55.

It was a big 1-2 finish for the home squad.

But Central wasn’t done scoring as the next three runners who crossed the finish line were wearing maroon uniforms.

Devin Flores place third in 18:38, Pacifico Flores nabbed fourth at 18:45 while Ben Stafford rounded out the top five, ending the race in 18:48.

The Panthers first runner to place was Delaney William – earning sixth – with a time of 18:49, finishing one second behind Stafford.

Central took the ninth and 10th slots in the affair with Nate Deangelo and Ian Kreciglowa finishing up at 19:18 and 19:20, respectively, rounding out the top seven for the winners.

The girls race was a toss-up and all the regulars from the Mum City made very good finishes.

And the top two spots in the showdown were only separated by seven seconds.

Edwin O. Smith’s Amealia Maynard took top honors with a winning time of 23:02 while Central standout Alexandra Sirko was the runner up in 23:09.

The Rams took two of the next three places in the race as standout Paige Hinton earned third place (23:42) while Isabella Crandall took fifth (24:08).

But the Panthers salted away the event when five of the next seven runners who crossed the line were athletes from Storrs.

Marisa Heller (24:47) made an eighth place finish for the Rams, Kristi Yurko (26:03) was 10th, and Kiara Suazo (26:31) finished 13th to lead the home charge.

This coming week, both the boys and girls cross country squads take on the best the league has to offer at the CCC Championships from Wickham Park in Manchester on Tuesday, Oct. 17, starting at 3 p.m.

And then at the Wickham Park Invite on Saturday, Oct. 7, the boys squad took the race behind an outstanding 169 point effort – two points better than runner up Northwestern.

Mark Petrosky (13th, 17:20), Matt Roy (27th, 17:55), Devin Flores (32nd, 17:57), Pacifico Flores (42nd, 18:12), Ben Stafford (55th, 18:26), Ian Kreciglowa (70th, 18:43), and Eric Knox (128th, 19:35) all ran well for the championship squad.

The girls squad earned 26th place as Alex Sirko (77th, 23:05), Bella Crandall (109th, 23:55), Paige Hinton (117th, 24:10), Marisa Heller (125th, 24:52), Kristi Yurko (141st, 25:20) and Kiara Suazo (145th, 25:30) placed for the Rams.

Bristol Central Cross Country – Boys

from Rockwell Park, Bristol (3.1 Miles)

Course Record: Mark Petrosky (Bristol Central), 17:52.1, 9/26/17

Boys Race – Bristol Central won against Edwin O. Smith 15-44

Winner: Matt Roy (Bristol Central), 17:54

Runner Up: Mark Petrosky (Bristol Central), 17:55

The rest of the Pack – Top 20

Name, School, Place, Time

Devin Flores, Bristol Central, 3rd, 18:38

Pacifico Flores, Bristol Central, 4th, 18:45

Ben Stafford, Bristol Central, 5th, 18:48

Delaney William, Edwin O. Smith, 6th, 18:49

Santasiere Keegan, Edwin O. Smith, 7th, 18:52

Anthony Scigliano, Edwin O. Smith, 8th, 18:57

Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Central, 9th, 19:18

Ian Kreciglowa, Bristol Central, 10th, 19:20

Bill Cory, Edwin O. Smith, 11th, 19:21

Jorich Swift, Edwin O. Smith, 12th, 19:42

Jose Ramirez, Bristol Central, 13th, 19:45.6

Chris Floucher, Edwin O. Smith, 14th, 19:45.8

Leo Kavanaugh, Bristol Central, 15th, 20:29

Nick Person, Edwin O. Smith, 16th, 20:51

William Evans, Edwin O. Smith, 17th, 20:54

Jake Leone, Bristol Central, 18th, 21:04

Amir Kingoo, Edwin O. Smith, 19th, 21:12

Ben Frechette, Bristol Central, 20th, 21:21

Records: Bristol Central 6-0 overall

Bristol Central Cross Country – Girls

from Rockwell Park, Bristol (3.1 Miles)

Course Record: Jill Sullivan (Bristol Central), 19:38, 10/8/2002

Girls Race – Edwin O. Smith won over Central 27-28

Winner: Amealia Maynard (Edwin O. Smith), 23:02

Runner Up: Alexandra Sirko (Bristol Central), 23:09

The rest of the Pack – Top 20

Name, School, Place, Time

Paige Hinton, Bristol Central, 3rd, 23:42

Lily Gile, Edwin O. Smith, 4th, 23:59

Isabella Crandall, Bristol Central, 5th, 24:08

Sarah Cao, Edwin O. Smith, 6th, 24:17

Yuria Yamamoto, Edwin O. Smith, 7th, 24:19

Marisa Heller, Bristol Central, 8th, 24:47

Erika Oliver, Edwin O. Smith, 9th, 24:56

Kristi Yurko, Bristol Central, 10th, 26:03

Jesse Avery, Edwin O. Smith, 11th, 26:05

Ella Larsen, Edwin O. Smith, 12th, 26:17

Kiara Suazo, Bristol Central, 13th, 26:31

Analiese Hardon, Edwin O. Smith, 14th, 27:21

Anne Wu, Edwin O. Smith, 15th, 27:23

Heidy Luis-Fuentes, Bristol Central, 16th, 29:06

Stephanie Poulin, Bristol Central, 17th, 29:39

Stephanie Suon, Bristol Central, 18th, 30:47

Cathy Chang, Edwin O. Smith, 19th, 30:57

Katherine Funk, Bristol Central, 20th, 31:44

Wickham Park Invitational – Oct. 7

Boys Seeded Race

Bristol Central Boys – First Place

Place Name Time

Mark Petrosky 17:20 Matt Roy 17:55 Devin Flores 17:57 Pacifico Flores 18:12 Ben Stafford 18:26 Ian Kreciglowa 18:43 Eric Knox 19:35

Bristol Central Girls – 26th Place

Place Name Time

Alex Sirko 23:05 Bella Crandall 23:55 Paige Hinton 24:10 Marisa Heller 24:52 Kristi Yurko 25:20 Kiara Suazo 25:30