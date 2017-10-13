Police blotter for Oct. 13

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Donald A. Ouellette, 45, of 22 Ingraham Place, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with first degree criminal damage of landlord’s property.

Jessica Ouellette, 35, of 22 Ingraham Place, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with first degree criminal damage of landlord’s property.

Jerrett C. Floyd, 31, of 570 Middle St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.

Stuart I. Chilcoat, 55, of 67 Flagg Ave., Oakville, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.

Manuel Sandoval, 46, of 288 Queen St., Apt. B, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Emanuel Martinez, 24, of 357 Popular St., New Haven, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree harassment.

Chad A. Benkert, 46, of 218 West St., Apt. 2B, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics.

Michelle J. Blood, 35, of 14 Pearl St., Plymouth, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Toyba Moore, 38, of 111 Shawn Dr., Apt. G16, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and intentional cruelty to persons.

Adam Nelms, 30, of 34 Center St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear and violation of probation.

Tyler Dorsey, 24, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear and violation of probation.

Luis Almeida, 50, of 31 Surrey Dr., Newington, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right and operation without carrying a license.

Steven M. Nixer, 21, of 26 Lincoln Place, Apt. 2E, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, misuse of plate, operation of a motor vehicle by a person who does not hold a motor vehicle license, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, second degree breach of peace, second degree criminal mischief, and second degree unlawful restraint.

Karl J. Robertson, 54, of 479 Shrub Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with first degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening and criminal possession of a pistol/revolver.

Mike Rivera, 27, of 19 Harper Ct., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with second degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Michael J. Probulis, 27, of 13 Driscoll Dr., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree reckless endangerment.

Angel M. Morales, 36, of 28 Center St., Apt. 2E, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Julia Schmidt, 37, of 75 Meadow St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Randall W. Link, 32, of 290 Treadwell St., Apt. 1403, Hamden, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with third degree burglary, second degree stalking, third degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

Adam Nelms, 30, of 34 Center St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with fugitive from justice.

Calvin Nickerson, 38, of 59 Buckley Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with four counts of first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.

John S. Baker, 47, of 170 Frederick St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear.

Shawn Morytko, 34, of 109 Garfeld Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to keep drug in original container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saul Santos, 39, of 41 Beaver St., Apt. 21, New Britain, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, and plate illegible.

Matthew Day, 36, of 820 Stafford Ave., Apt 13, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with interfering with an officer.

Javan Delvalle, 36, of no certain address, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with interfering with an officer.

Jose Rivera, 40, of 172 Allen St., New Britain, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with carry and sale of a dangerous weapon, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, and interfering with an officer.

Carmelo Ferraro, 18, of 58 Hobson Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with criminal attempt of third degree burglary, second degree criminal trespass, and manufacturing/possession of burglar’s tools.

Jonathon R. Parent, 30, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

David G. Gonzalez, 39, of 75 Union St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order.

Norman Roane, 27, of 150 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with violation of probation and second degree failure to appear.

Taysha I. Rivera, 26, of 145 Hillside Ave., Waterbury, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with fifth degree larceny.