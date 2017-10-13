Police blotter for Oct. 13

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Donald A. Ouellette, 45, of 22 Ingraham Place, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with first degree criminal damage of landlord’s property.
- Jessica Ouellette, 35, of 22 Ingraham Place, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with first degree criminal damage of landlord’s property.
- Jerrett C. Floyd, 31, of 570 Middle St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.
- Stuart I. Chilcoat, 55, of 67 Flagg Ave., Oakville, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.
- Manuel Sandoval, 46, of 288 Queen St., Apt. B, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Emanuel Martinez, 24, of 357 Popular St., New Haven, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree harassment.
- Chad A. Benkert, 46, of 218 West St., Apt. 2B, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics.
- Michelle J. Blood, 35, of 14 Pearl St., Plymouth, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Toyba Moore, 38, of 111 Shawn Dr., Apt. G16, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and intentional cruelty to persons.
- Adam Nelms, 30, of 34 Center St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear and violation of probation.
- Tyler Dorsey, 24, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear and violation of probation.
- Luis Almeida, 50, of 31 Surrey Dr., Newington, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right and operation without carrying a license.
- Steven M. Nixer, 21, of 26 Lincoln Place, Apt. 2E, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, misuse of plate, operation of a motor vehicle by a person who does not hold a motor vehicle license, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, second degree breach of peace, second degree criminal mischief, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Karl J. Robertson, 54, of 479 Shrub Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with first degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening and criminal possession of a pistol/revolver.
- Mike Rivera, 27, of 19 Harper Ct., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with second degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Michael J. Probulis, 27, of 13 Driscoll Dr., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree reckless endangerment.
- Angel M. Morales, 36, of 28 Center St., Apt. 2E, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Julia Schmidt, 37, of 75 Meadow St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Randall W. Link, 32, of 290 Treadwell St., Apt. 1403, Hamden, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with third degree burglary, second degree stalking, third degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
- Adam Nelms, 30, of 34 Center St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with fugitive from justice.
- Calvin Nickerson, 38, of 59 Buckley Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with four counts of first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.
- John S. Baker, 47, of 170 Frederick St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Shawn Morytko, 34, of 109 Garfeld Rd., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to keep drug in original container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Saul Santos, 39, of 41 Beaver St., Apt. 21, New Britain, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, and plate illegible.
- Matthew Day, 36, of 820 Stafford Ave., Apt 13, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with interfering with an officer.
- Javan Delvalle, 36, of no certain address, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with interfering with an officer.
- Jose Rivera, 40, of 172 Allen St., New Britain, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with carry and sale of a dangerous weapon, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, and interfering with an officer.
- Carmelo Ferraro, 18, of 58 Hobson Ave., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with criminal attempt of third degree burglary, second degree criminal trespass, and manufacturing/possession of burglar’s tools.
- Jonathon R. Parent, 30, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- David G. Gonzalez, 39, of 75 Union St., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order.
- Norman Roane, 27, of 150 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with violation of probation and second degree failure to appear.
- Taysha I. Rivera, 26, of 145 Hillside Ave., Waterbury, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with fifth degree larceny.