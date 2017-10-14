Legislators to meet with public Oct. 20

The public is invited to a Coffee Hour with the Plymouth legislators on Friday, Oct. 20 at Eagle’s Nest, 163 Main St., Terryville. The “Coffee With Your Legislators” event will run from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

It will be hosted by Sen. Henri Martin and Rep. Whit Betts.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet their legislators in a relaxed setting and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol, including the state budget vote and next steps. Residents may discuss any state or legislative issues or local concerns.

All residents are encouraged to attend. Coffee will be provided.

Those who are unable to attend may contact Betts at 800-842-1423 and Martin at 860-240-0022 to share their concerns.