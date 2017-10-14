Thomaston Savings honored

Thomaston Savings Bank has been named among the top 1 percent most extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking.

Thomaston Savings Bank was recognized with the Institute’s Extraordinary Banking Award for their commitment to excellence in banking and to their community. This recognition is given exclusively to the top 1% of community banks.

“Congratulations to all Thomaston Savings Bank employees. This award is a reflection on all our employees and the hard work they’ve done to make Thomaston Savings Bank extraordinary,” said Stephen Lewis, President & CEO, Thomaston Savings Bank, in a press release.

The Extraordinary Banking Awards exist to highlight the vital, yet often overlooked, role that local community banks play in our economy.