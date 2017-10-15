Fire report for Oct. 13

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Sept. 29

570 Stafford Ave., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.

First Church of Christ Scientists, 550 King St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

635 Stafford Ave., unauthorized burning.

40 Matthews St., system malfunction, other.

Granite Counter, 117 Broad St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

117 Broad St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

153 Jacqueline Dr., unauthorized burning.

Sept. 30

Federal Street and Maple Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

13 Salladin Rd., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Hubbard’s Florist, 133 North St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Oct. 1

81 Locust St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Beths Avenue and Kozani Street, extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Cambridge Park, 117 Davis Dr., fire, other.

232 Mines Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Oct. 2

58 Prospect St., unauthorized burning.

West Washington St., unauthorized burning.

Oct. 3

14 Robin St., power line down.

499 King St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Main St. and Center St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Oct. 4

Farmington Bank, 475 Broad St., natural vegetation fire, other.

243 Oakland St., water or steam leak.

150 Shawn Dr., person in distress, other.

68 Stevens St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Oct. 5

357 Birch St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Barnes Highway, Route 72 and Central St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.