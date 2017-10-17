Obituaries: Christina Harris

Christina (Fautas) Harris, 83, of Bristol, widow of Robert B. Harris, passed away October 13, 2017 at Touchpoints of Farmington.

Christina was born November 12, 1933 in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of the late George and Matilda (Hansen) Fautas. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Risdon Mfg. of Thomaston. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Bristol and was a volunteer at Gosinski Park in Terryville for many years.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark W. and Christine Harris of SC; her daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Joe D’Addese of Bristol; her brother, Gregory Fautas of Englewood, CO; her granddaughter, Sarah D’Addese of Washington DC and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Stanley Fautas.

Funeral services will be held 10:00AM on Wednesday October 18, 2015 at Grace Baptist Church, Bristol. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00PM.

