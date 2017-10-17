Obituaries: Kevin E. Ouellette

Kevin E. Ouellette, 47, of Terryville, beloved husband of Janice Usher, died on Saturday (October 14, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Kevin was born July 4, 1970 in Bristol and was a son of Sharon (Johnson) Viel of Bristol and the late Albert Ouellette. A longtime Bristol resident prior to moving to Terryville, he attended Bristol schools and graduated Bristol Central High School Class of 1988. Kevin enjoyed hard work and was a production manager with B.E.S. which later became Patriot Manufacturing, before retiring. Known as the family’s “Superman”, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, his dogs, camping, hunting and fishing and being in nature. Most of all, Kevin loved spending time with his family especially with his year old granddaughter, Sofia. In addition to his wife and mother, Kevin is survived by a son: Albert Ouellette with Emily Kuharski; a daughter: Jenna Ouellette with Jacob Kelly; two brothers: Donald Ouellette and his wife Heidi, of Bristol, and Keith Ouellette and his wife, Michelle, of Burlington; a sister: Jeannette Sale and her husband, Rob, of Texas; granddaughter: Sofia; a special uncle: Rosaire Ouellette of Bristol; and several special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Ouellette. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (October 19, 2017) at 10 AM at Calvary Life Family Worship Center, 174 E Johnson Ave, Cheshire. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday between 5 and 8 PM. Please visit Kevin’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

