Obituaries: Nancy (Storer) Jerome

Jerome, Nancy (Storer), 87, formerly of Bristol, CT, entered into her eternal home on Oct. 15, 2017. Born on May 29, 1930 in Babylon, L.I., New York, she was a daughter of the late Leslie, Sr. and Ruth (Connor) Storer. Nancy is survived by a daughter-in-law Teri Jerome and two special grandsons Derek “D.J.” Jerome, Jr. and Brandon Jerome, with whom she enjoyed spending time with and loved very much. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased in death by her beloved son Derek R. Jerome, Sr., a brother Leslie Storer, Jr., and a sister Ruth “Cookie” Storer. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Friday evening from 6-7pm at the funeral home. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

