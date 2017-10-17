State Dems urge Republicans to denounce Cockayne following censure

State Democrats have chimed in urging Republicans to denounce Bristol’s mayor Ken Cockayne, a Republican, after the city leader was censured a second time by the city council.

In a press release issued the morning after the censure—in which the council also referred the matter to the Ethics Commission, Connecticut Democrats said, “Last week, Connecticut Republicans feigned outrage when condemning Harvey Weinstein and insisting that the Connecticut Democratic Party and its elected officials return Weinstein’s direct donations, which they had already done. With the news that Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne has been unanimously censured by his city council (for the second time), including its GOP members, it’s only fair to ask whether the Connecticut Republican Party continues to support Cockayne, and, if not, why they have not returned or donated the $425 the party received in donations from Cockayne and, if they plan to donate them, where the Republican elected officials will donate their contributions.”

“Over the last several days, millions of women have bravely come forward and made public that they have been sexually harassed,” said Connecticut Democratic Party Executive Director Michael Mandell in the press release. “It’s clear that harassment and assault are widespread problems. These allegations against Mayor Cockayne should disqualify him for re-election on Nov. 7. We are calling on the Connecticut Republican Party, as well as the GOP gubernatorial candidates to whom he has donated, to disavow their support of Mr. Cockayne and return his donations. While Connecticut Republicans just woke up to this problem last week, it is not a one-time issue for the Connecticut Democrats, and we must fight sexual assault and harassment regardless of where and when it occurs. One incident is too many and should be loudly condemned.”