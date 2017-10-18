Annual HIV/AIDS vigil held

The Bristol Mayor’s Task Force on HIV/AIDS held its annual vigil on Federal Hill Green on Oct. 11. Rev. Kristen Kleiman of First Congregational Church provided the invocation and benediction. Captain Emmanuel Echevarria from the Salvation Army spoke of hope. A resident of St. Philip House shared his personal journey. The Bristol Eastern High School Madrigal Singers performed two songs. Representatives from Hartford Dispensary, Chrysalis Center, Human Resources Agency and Wheeler Clinic as part of the Task Force, organized the event. Current Department of Public Health figures show that 177 Bristol residents have been diagnosed with HIV and 94 are currently living with HIV.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

