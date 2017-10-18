City to offer textile recycling

The City of Bristol Public Works Department is pleased to announce the implementation of a new curbside recycling program for residents who currently receive curbside collections from the city.

Simple Recycling (www.SimpleRecycling.com) will begin collecting usable textiles at the curb on the regular recycle day for residents.

Simple Recycling will send an informational note to residents this week, and next week will mail more program information along with a pink plastic bag. Residents may fill the plastic bag with approved items and place it at the curb on their regular recycle day for collection.

Approved items are:

Clothing

; Coats and Jackets

; Bedding (sheets, pillow cases, blankets and comforters);

Belts and ties;

Books

; Bras;

Hats and gloves;

Linens;

Shoes; sandals and slippers (in pairs);

Stuffed animals;

Table linens;

Towels;

Undergarments

; Jewelry;

Purses and backpacks;

Hats;

Toys

; Drapes/Curtains;

Pillows;

Sleeping Bags;

Tools

; Silverware

; Dishes;

Pots/Pans

.

Simple Recycling will collect the pink bags following the City’s recycle routes. The collected material will be sold in bulk to regional and national thrift store chains for repurposing. Collections will begin in Bristol on October 30, 2017.

Residents may contact Simple Recycling at 866-835-5068 or www.SimpleRecycling.com to report collection issues or request additional bags.