Dining listings, starting Oct. 20

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

BRISTOL

ITALIAN DELIGHT DINNER. Served by members of The St. Stanislaus Men’s Organization. 5 p.m. Lasagna, chicken cacciatore, vegetables, salad, bread, dessert, and beverage. St. Stanislaus Church Hall, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 583-4242.

OTHER

POLISH SUPPER. Presented by The Women’s Guild of St. Casimir’s Church. 5 p.m. Menu includes soup, salad, golabki (stuffed cabbage), kielbasa and sauerkraut, cheese pierogi, mashed potatoes, green beans, and ice creams sundaes for dessert. Coffee, tea, and soft drinks. The Lyceum, 180 Main St., Terryville. $15 per person. 13 years and older, and $5 per person, 6 to 12 years old. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets can be bought at the Parish Center, 19 Allen St., Terryville (860) 583-4697, at the Parish Office, 19 Electric Ave., Thomaston, at Beacon Pharmacy, 241 Main St., Terryville, or Polsmak Deli, 111 Main St., Terryville.

SOUTHINGTON

BOYS SCOUT TROOP 17 PASTA SUPPER. 4 to 7 p.m. Pasta, salad, bread, dessert, and beverages. A silent auction of gift baskets also will be featured. First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. Tickets are $10, $6 for youth ages 6 to 11, free for children age 5 and younger. Tickets available at the door. (860) 628-8121.

NOW thru OCT. 28

BRISTOL

BRISTOL FARMER’S MARKET. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. New location. 70 Memorial Boulevard, back parking lot of Memorial Boulevard School, Bristol.