Kids listings, starting Oct. 20

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

BRISTOL

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF BRISTOL FAMILY CENTER ANNUAL DADDY DAUGHTER COSTUME DANCE. 6:30 to 9 p.m. For girls ages 5 to 12 and their fathers or other special persons in their life. Costume contest. For $2 more, explore a Haunted Maze. Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, Fiondella Club House, West Street, Bristol. $20 a pair and $5 for extra guests. www.BBGC.org/events. Food and beverages will be available.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

BRISTOL

HALLOWEEN GALA. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the library dressed in your Halloween costume. Photos by Angel Moon Photography in a spooky setting are $10 and come with a frame for kids to decorate. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, valerietoner@bristolct.gov

PAW PATROL DAY. 11 a.m. Crafts, games, snacks. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Space is limited. Register. (860) 584-7790.

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE PUMPKIN FEST DECORATE A LUMINARY. 10:30 to 12. Luminaries to be on display at festival. Children will write or draw their answer to the question, “How do you shine your light in the your community” on the bags. Sponsored by Baha’I Faith Community of Plainville. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

TWO RIGHT FEET PRESENTS ‘DINO DAYS.’ 10 a.m. Learn the Dinosaur Dance. More. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787, valerietoner@bristolct.gov

PLAINVILLE

ANIME AND MANGA CLUB. 5:30 p.m. Teens ages 12 and up and young adults can bring their dinner, sketches, and anything else they want to share. Hang out, watch anime, and talk about your shared interests. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

PLAINVILLE

PJ STORYTIME. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Cozy stories, snack on some animal crackers. Wear your PJs. Bring your cozy blanket or stuffed friend. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

PLAINVILLE

FAMILY DINNER THEATER. 6 p.m. All ages. Bring a blanket and some dinner and enjoy a movie. Tables and chairs provided. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru NOV. 29

PLAINVILLE

NOW thru NOV. 30

PLAINVILLE

NOW thru DEC. 11

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

TWO MUCH FUN. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 12

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIMES. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-23 months with caregiver. No class Nov. 21. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.